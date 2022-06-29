Braves' P Kenley Jansen (Irregular Heartbeat) Placed on 15-Day IL by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have placed closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list due to an irregular heartbeat, retroactive to June 27. In a corresponding move, the Braves have recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Jansen previously dealt with heart problems while a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers before ultimately undergoing a procedure in 2018. No timetable has been set for the 34-year-old’s return.

Signing a one-year, $16 million contract with Atlanta this past offseason, Jansen has appeared in 32 games for the Braves, racking up 20 saves. He sports a 4-0 record, with a 3.58 ERA, a 0.949 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts across 32/3 innings pitched. The three-time All-Star is currently second among all active players in saves with 370.

Setup man Will Smith is expected to assume the closer role in Jansen’s absence. Smith has compiled a 3.41 ERA in 32 appearances for Atlanta this season.

