Jalen Brunson to Sign with Knicks; New York's Title Odds Rise by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Knicks have their man.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, point guard Jalen Brunson plans to sign a four-year, roughly $110 million contract with the Knicks once the NBA’s free agency period begins (Thursday, June 30, 6:00 p.m. ET).

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The Knicks moved mountains in an effort to sign Brunson, creating roughly $25 million in cap space to lure him away from the Dallas Mavericks.

While the deal may feel like a reach to some, New York was desperate for a starting floor general following last year’s ineffective pair of Kemba Walker and Alec Burks. The team does have Tom Thibodeau favorite Derrick Rose on the roster, but after numerous injures, and at 33-years-old, is best suited for a backup role at this point in his career.

Brunson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, setting career-highs in points (16.3 PPG), assists (4.8 APG), and rebounds (3.9 RPG). The former second-round pick was also highly effective in the postseason, averaging 21.6 PPG (18 games) as the Mavs advanced to the Western Conference Finals where they fell to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in five games.

With Brunson headed to the Big Apple, the Knicks championship odds have risen from an opening of +25000 to +15000 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).