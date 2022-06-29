Phillies OF Bryce Harper to Undergo Surgery; Out At Least Six Weeks by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Phillies (39-35) suffered a devastating blow to their lineup on Tuesday.

According to Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, star outfielder Bryce Harper is set to undergo surgery on his broken left thumb and will be out for at least the next six weeks.

Bryce Harper will have surgery on his broken left thumb, but the idea is that he plays again this season. https://t.co/nbHne6g4zg — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 28, 2022

Harper suffered the injury Saturday, June 25, after being hit by a 97-MPH fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell.

The reigning NL-MVP was having another outstanding season, slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and a .984 OPS, all while playing through a torn UCL in his elbow.

Speaking Saturday, Harper said, âThings happen for a reason. Everybody says that. This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is. I’ve got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed.â

The Phillies begin life without Harper Tuesday night when they host the Atlanta Braves. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philadelphia at -118 on the moneyline for that contest.