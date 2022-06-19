U.S. Open Odds: New Favorite Emerges Entering Final Round On Sunday Will Zalatoris is the new favorite to win the 2022 U.S. Open by Keagan Stiefel 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open held no prisoners on Saturday, as playing The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. was a harrowing experience for many of the worlds best golfers.

Rory McIlroy (+400), Collin Morikawa (+400), Jon Rahm (+450) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) — who all entered the event ranked within the top seven players — were the favorites going into Saturday, but all shot 71 or worse to drop down the list of favorites entering Sunday.

Here are the current favorites heading into the final round on Sunday, odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Will Zalatoris +300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +330

Jon Rahm +400

Scottie Scheffler +600

Rory McIlroy +1000

Keegan Bradley +1400

Sam Burns +1600

Adam Hadwin +2200

Joel Dahmen +5500

Zalatoris seemed to be the only golfer to have a handle on the course, shooting a 67, the best mark of the day.