U.S. Open Odds: New Favorite Emerges Entering Final Round On Sunday
Will Zalatoris is the new favorite to win the 2022 U.S. Open
The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open held no prisoners on Saturday, as playing The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. was a harrowing experience for many of the worlds best golfers.
Rory McIlroy (+400), Collin Morikawa (+400), Jon Rahm (+450) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) — who all entered the event ranked within the top seven players — were the favorites going into Saturday, but all shot 71 or worse to drop down the list of favorites entering Sunday.
Here are the current favorites heading into the final round on Sunday, odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Will Zalatoris +300
Matthew Fitzpatrick +330
Jon Rahm +400
Scottie Scheffler +600
Rory McIlroy +1000
Keegan Bradley +1400
Sam Burns +1600
Adam Hadwin +2200
Joel Dahmen +5500
Zalatoris seemed to be the only golfer to have a handle on the course, shooting a 67, the best mark of the day.