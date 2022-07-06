2022 AL Cy Young Futures – July 6 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Nestor Cortes have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of July 6):

Shane McClanahan – Rays

Last week: Shane McClanahan continued his dominance on the mound on Saturday, where the Tampa Bay Rays collided with the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out ten batters.

This week: The current front runner for the AL Cy Young should make his next appearance when the team heads to Cincinnati to kick off a three-game series on Friday night. McClanahan has allowed one run or less in five straight starts.

Last week: Justin Verlander recorded his second consecutive dominant performance against a New York team, pitching eight innings of shutout baseball while striking out six batters on June 29 against the New York Mets. Two great starts in a row have Verlander closing the gap on McClanahan for the top AL Cy Young odds.

This week: The veteran Houston Astros starter, is scheduled to make his next start on Thursday when the team concludes their series with the Kansas City Royals. This game should be another spot where the right-hander can take advantage of the opposition and improve his odds.

Last week: Even with McClanahan and Verlander pitching well, Gerrit Cole has kept himself in the race, posting another quality start on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs against the Cleveland Guardians while picking up his seventh victory of the season.

This week: The New York Yankees will face off their biggest rivals in the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series beginning on Thursday, which should see Cole make a start on either Thursday or Friday. The hard-throwing right-hander currently boasts a 2.99 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+1000)

Last week: The two-way star has quietly crept up in the AL Cy Young race, climbing to the four best odds. Shohei Ohtani last started against the Chicago White Sox on June 29, where he allowed no earned runs for the third consecutive start and picked up his fourth straight win.

This week: Ohtani will look to continue his dominant streak when the team concludes their two-game series tonight against the Miami Marlins. The righty has a 7-4 record, paired with a 2.64 ERA and 101 strikeouts on the campaign.

Last week: Alek Manoah made a start on Monday for the Toronto Blue Jays when they visited the Oakland Athletics, which saw him pitch five and 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs. It wasn’t a banner performance for the 6’6 starter, but he also pitched seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing just two earned runs on June 29.

This week: Even with Manoah kicking off the team’s series on Monday against the A’s, he’ll likely get a chance at redemption later this week when the team faces the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series from T-Mobile Park.

Despite having a lackluster start against the struggling A’s, Manoah still holds the highest ticket percentage for the AL Cy Young, owning 13.3% of tickets. Verlander follows Manoah with 12.9% of tickets and Dylan Cease with 8.5%.

The money has continued to be spread out, with Verlander owning the highest handle percentage at 17%, followed by Manoah with 13.3%, and Ohtani with 13%.

The book’s biggest liability for the AL Cy Young is currently Ohtani.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: