2022 MLB Home Run Derby – Odds To Make the Final

In what will be must-see TV tonight, there are a lot of intriguing bets to target for the Home Run Derby, including which players hold value to make the finals.

Below are some value picks to reach the Home Run Derby tonight finals from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the success that Pete Alonso has found in the last two Home Run Derbies, it’s not surprising to see him with the highest odds to reach the finals at -105. Every other entrant has plus-money odds, while Alonso has earned the betting market’s attention with his previous two victories. It’s hard to say there’s value in that price, but there’s some cost certainty associated with his odds, knowing the damage The Polar Bear can do in this event. To get to the finals, Alonso will have to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves in Round 1, followed by the winner of Corey Seager and Julio Rodriguez. It’ll be difficult for Seager or Rodriguez to outclass the winner of Alonso and Acuna Jr., meaning there’s some value built into the Braves slugger’s price to reach the finals at +350. If Acuna Jr. can get past the two-time champ, there’s a lot to like about how he stacks up with the rest of the field.

Even with Albert Pujols’s all-time success in the big leagues, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies likely has the cushiest first-round matchup. With that, Schwarber will have to take on the winner of Juan Soto vs. Jose Ramirez to reach the Finals, which won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination. Schwarber still has an appetizing price tag of +120 to reach the finals, which is an excellent play.

Ramirez may be overlooked in this event, as he’s listed at +500 to reach the finals. He’s the type of hitter with the elite power and electric swing needed to go through multiple rounds.

With that, Acuna Jr. and Ramirez are two value plays that stand out to reach the finals tonight in the Home Run Derby.

Each participant in the Home Run Derby has their price listed here to make the Finals tonight: