Bettor Could Win $180,000 On Tiger Woods At The Open

One Wild Wager

A Tennessee bettor walked into what I can only imagine a Regions Bank to make a $4,500 withdrawal, only to deposit it in their BetMGM account to make a wild wager. The bet is for Woods to take The Open Championship this weekend with odds of +4000, which would fetch a king’s ransom of $180,000.

Tiger did take home the title at this very same Old Course at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005, but there are many reasons the 46-year-old version has such long odds.

Lack of Recent Success

The three-time Open Championship winner is coming off a very pedestrian performance last week in a tournament most casual fans never even knew was happening. Woods tied for 49th in a field of 50 at the JP McManus Pro-Am. Tiger shot +7 at the Adare Manor Golf Club, and with odds much shorter than +4000, you can bet St Andrews will be much more demanding.

Tiger will have to summon the magic he spelled for his unlikely 2019 Masters victory – his only major title in 13 years. In this year’s Masters, Woods finished 47th and withdrew from the PGA Championship in May after three rounds. He’s played in just two PGA events this season and only 12 in the past three.

Tiger’s Odds Have Increased

Still, if you believe in Tiger turning back the clock this week, your payoff could be even higher than our brave bettor from Tennessee. A Woods wager can be matched with odds ranging from +6500 to +9000, depending on the book. You wouldn’t be alone, as betting insights from BetMGM show there are

plenty out there that think or at least hope he can add that elusive 16th major to his mantle.

Woods has garnered 5.8% of bets (3rd most) and 8.4% of the money. Tiger is BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the tournament.

Highest Ticket %

Rory McIlroy 7.7%

Will Zalatoris 6.5%

Tiger Woods 5.8%

Highest Handle %

Rory McIlroy 13.1%

Tiger Woods 8.4%

Jordan Spieth 8.1%

Tiger Woods draws eyeballs, ratings, and fans, and now you can add massive wagers to that list.