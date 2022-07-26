Betts, Lindor Best National League Player Props July 26 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scored the second most runs in baseball this season with 488, and tonight’s matchup makes sense to consider some of their hitters. The Dodgers had their most recent eight-game win streak snapped on Monday night, but they should have a solid matchup to continue putting runs on the board tonight at home. Mookie Betts continues to be a threat at the top of the LA lineup, and coming out of the All-Star Game, there’s reason to expect a big second half from the slugger. Betts recorded 22 long balls in the first half and is on pace to challenge his career high in home runs of 31 back in 2016. Betts and the Dodgers will be taking on the Washington Nationals tonight in Game 2 of their series, and they’re facing a familiar foe in former teammate of Josiah Gray. Betts has only faced him twice, but he did record a three-run homer in one of those at-bats, meaning there’s some value in targeting him to go deep tonight at +260.

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets enter Tuesday with only a 1.5-game advantage in the NL East. There was a time this season when it looked like they would run away with the division, but the surging defending World Series-winning Atlanta Braves made things interesting. There are still a lot of positives surrounding the Mets, and rightfully so, making them a team where you can find offensive players to target on most slates. Lindor and the Mets will be facing off with the New York Yankees in the Subway Series, which could be a World Series preview. The Yankees will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the mound, a matchup Lindor has faired well in. Over nine at-bats against Montgomery, Lindor has hit .556, including one home run. The Mets shortstop is currently listed at +470 homer tonight, and that’s a great price to target on the NL side.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are expected to feature a great pitching duel with Aaron Nola headlining for the home side. Nola has been tremendous for the Phillies, meaning his win-loss record shouldn’t fool you. The right-hander is currently 6-7 with a 3.13 ERA and 137 strikeouts. Nola has faced off with the Braves twice this season and has a 2.93 ERA in those appearances while also striking out 18 batters. Nola has swing and miss stuff in his pitching arsenal, which has been highly prevalent. Nola has a lot of alternate strikeout props to consider, but the first one that presents some slight value is with eight or more is priced at -111. It’s not the juiciest price tag, but Nola has already done that twice this season against the Braves, but some cost certainty makes it a worthwhile target.