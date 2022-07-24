Guardians' Jose Ramirez Gets an Off Day vs. White Sox by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Guardians will go for a series win against the Chicago White Sox without their regular third baseman, as Jose Ramirez has been left out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s matinee.

Jose Ramirez not in the lineup today.

A big thank you from me to the Guardians. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 24, 2022

Ramirez has struggled coming out of the All-Star break, putting forth a .631 on-base plus slugging percentage while going 3-for-12 at the plate. His absence paves the way for Ernie Clement to get a start on the second consecutive day after the 26-year-old took over the hot corner for the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader.

The Guardians are moving up the standings, winning seven of their past ten, including two of the first three games against the White Sox. Still, they remain 2.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card berth with the postseason fast approaching.

The betting odds are not in Cleveland’s favor, as FanDuel Sportsbook as the postseason contenders priced as +128 underdogs in this AL Central showdown.