Guardians-White Sox: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will make their return to play after the All-Star break on Friday night from Guaranteed Rate Field.
These two teams are close in the standings and separated by just one game, with the Minnesota Twins holding a slight division lead over both parties.
Cal Quantrill will kick off the second half on the bump for the Guardians. Quantrill is 6-5 on the campaign with a 3.75 ERA and 63 strikeouts.
Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA) will get the ball for the White Sox on Friday. After a slow start, Giolito has come on lately with three quality starts in his past four games.
When and Where is Guardians-White Sox?
Guardians: 46-44 | White Sox: 46-46
Date: July 22, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, Illinois | Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
How to Watch Guardians-White Sox?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App
Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Guardians-White Sox
Moneyline: Guardians/White Sox | Run Line (1.5): Guardians/White Sox | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Guardians Stay on Top of White Sox ?
The Cleveland Guardians didn’t enter the year with high expectations, but they’ve gotten production in their lineup, along with some strong pitching in their rotation, and as a result, sit just two games back of the Twins in the AL Central. This series will be a big one for both sides, with the potential for Cleveland to further damage the White Sox postseason hopes.
Guardians Projected Lineup:
LF Steven Kwan
SS Amed Rosario
3B Jose Ramirez
DH Franmil Reyes
2B Andres Gimenez
1B Owen Miller
RF Nolan Jones
C Austin Hedges
CF Myles Straw
Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill
Will the White Sox Start to Find Success at Home?
Unlike the Guardians, the White Sox haven’t been able to find much success as the home team this season, owning a record of just 19-25 at Guaranteed Rate Field. That’s a troublesome number and will need to be improved in the second half if the White Sox have hopes of holding true to their preseason playoff expectations.
White Sox Projected Lineup:
SS Tim Anderson
3B Yoan Moncada
1B Andrew Vaughn
DH Jose Abreau
RF Gavin Sheets
2B Josh Harrison
LF Leury Garcia
C Seby Zavala
CF Adam Engel
Starting Pitcher: Lucas Giolito