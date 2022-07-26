NFL Odds 2022: Mac Jones, Patriots Face Uphill Battle In Loaded AFC The 2022 season could be a grind for the Patriots by Adam London 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a lousy 2020 season in Foxboro, the Patriots took advantage of a mild level of competition in the AFC last season and returned to the NFL playoffs.

But as it stands, New England won’t have a relatively roadblock-free ride to postseason football in the upcoming campaign.

This projection is reflected at the sportsbooks. Only four AFC teams have longer odds than the Patriots at DraftKings to claim the conference crown. Furthermore, the rival Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins currently have a shorter number than New England to win the AFC East.

Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and company have their work cut out for them in trying to return to the playoffs, but it’s not an impossible task. Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Patriots:

2021 in review

10-7, second in AFC East (second AFC Wild Card spot)

10-8 (including playoffs) against the spread

10-8 (including playoffs over/under

Key offseason additions

Malcolm Butler

Terrance Mitchell

DeVante Parker

Jabrill Peppers

Mack Wilson

Key offseason losses

Brandon Bolden

Jamie Collins*

Dont’a Hightower*

J.C. Jackson

Jakob Johnson

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Gunner Olszewski

Kyle Van Noy

*Still a free agent

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +5000

Conference: +2500

Division: +500

Win total: 8.5 (Over -115)

To make playoffs: No, -200

2022 award contenders

MVP: Mac Jones (+6000)

Defensive Player of the Year: Matthew Judon (+5000)

Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick (+2000)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tyquan Thornton (+5000)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Marcus Jones (+10000)

2022 outlook

Oddsmakers clearly don’t have a ton of faith in the Patriots, who feature a +160 number to clinch a playoff spot this season. The 23.5 passing touchdown total for Jones also suggests those behind the counter aren’t expecting a breakout season from the sophomore signal-caller. It’s tough to knock them, too, given the ominous structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff and Jones’ collection of weapons.

Purely from a talent standpoint, it’s not reckless to say the Patriots are the 12th-best team in the AFC. But they also boast the best head coach in the league, which makes it tough to completely count New England out of the postseason contenders group.