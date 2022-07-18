Popular Home Run Derby Parlays and Props to Target Tonight by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With one of the best summer events going down tonight from Dodger Stadium, plenty of prop bets have value.

If you head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, you can find multiple prop bets to target that the public has been gravitating towards, including some fun parlays.

Below are some popular parlays to target for the Home Run Derby, which warrant consideration for tonight’s festivities.

Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber to Both Win Round 1 (-115)

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso and Philadelphia Phillies power-hitting outfielder Kyle Schwarber are the top two seeds in the Home Run Derby. There’s likely some value in parlaying the duo to win their opening-round matchups. The dynamic duo of NL East hitters has combined for 53 home runs this season, and their parlayed price to advance is set at -115. It’s not a plus-money price, but both batters are good bets to advance to the semi-finals.

During the Statcast era, many home runs have made fans’ jaws drop. In what is always an exciting prop to target, a player hitting a ball 500 or more feet is currently priced at +160. Fans watch the derby to see some of the best power hitters in baseball, led by two-time defending derby champ Pete Alonso. Alonso’s career-best home run distance saw him mash a 489-foot shot off Minnesota Twins pitcher Matt Magill in 2019. Since distances have been officially tracked, nine balls have traveled more than 500 feet in the Home Run Derby, even if some took place at the Coors Field bandbox. With that, Dodger Stadium isn’t a hitter-friendly ballpark, but it’s understandable why bettors would target this prop.

All four are currently favorites in their first-round matchups, meaning we can officially label this parlay as “the chalk derby” prop. Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber are the most likely favorites to advance in Round 1 as the two top seeds, while Julio Rodriguez is a favorite over the number three seed in Corey Seager. Few hitters in baseball have had the power swing of Rodriguez since the middle of May, where he’s mashed 15 home runs and emerged as a can’t-miss at-bat. Juan Soto performed admirably in last year’s derby, and there’s promise in his stock this year, meaning there’s potential value in the foursome to all win in Round 1 at +370.

Even though there’s value in the chalk prop listed above, there are always upsets in this event, meaning it’s likely one or multiple of the lower seeds find a way to advance past Round 1. Jose Ramirez is a wild card in the derby tonight, knowing he could ruin brackets in his first-round matchup against Juan Soto. If that transpires, parlaying him along with Rodriguez and Alonso to advance to Round 2 pays out at +480. Many of the top props for the derby tonight revolve around Alonso, which makes sense considering his immense success in the event over the last two competitions. This parlay has more risk because Ramirez is a sizeable underdog, but there’s still much to like about the price point.