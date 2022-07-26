Steelers' Kenny Pickett Leading Candidate to Win OROY by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple talented offensive rookies enter the NFL in 2022, and many warrant a case to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In what was not a quarterback-heavy draft class in 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers went out and selected the heir to Ben Roethlisberger in Kenny Pickett, who’s already seeing action on him to take home the first-year award.

The top offensive skilled position player to be drafted in 2022 was Drake London, at eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons. London will join second-year weapon Kyle Pitts while likely getting a taste of balls thrown to him from new Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. The USC product has barely been given a chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, owning just 1.8% of tickets and 1.6% of the handle. With that, London still holds the second highest odds to win the award at +700 on the BetMGM Sportsbook, behind only Pickett at +500.

Even without Pickett being guaranteed the starting job as the Steelers kick off their training camp today at Saint Vincent College, that hasn’t stopped bettors from being bullish on what the former Pitt Panther has to offer. The Steelers were familiar with the homegrown product and feel they have their future answer at the quarterback position. Still, Mitch Trubisky likely enters camp at number one on the depth chart, meaning Pickett will need to impress Mike Tomlin and company to get consideration for the starting role. If Pickett can do that, it’s not hard to see him being a big favorite to take home the award, but things will need to work out in his favor in camp and the preseason.

Pickett holds the highest ticket percentage and handle percentages, being the only offensive rookie in double digits for both. The 6’3 20th overall selection has 10.3% of tickets while holding nearly a fifth of the money heading in his direction at 17.9%. Pickett’s handle percentage is over double the second highest number, owned by New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson at 8.6%. Hall and Watson should get opportunities to be difference makers in their respective offenses in 2022-23, so it’s understandable why the market has been giving them attention.

Four of the top six players owning the most tickets are wide receivers, which follows the trend of Ja’Marr Chase exploding onto the scene last and being the first wideout to capture the award since Odell Beckham, Jr. in 2014.

Even with Pickett being the leader in odds and action for the award, wide receiver David Bell of the Cleveland Browns is currently the book’s biggest liability.