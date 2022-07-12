The Open Championship Sees Plenty of Prop Bets Targeted by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With golfers getting set to tee off for the last Major Championship of the season, bettors have been targeting prop bets as a way to approach the British Open.

One of the top golfers in the world is seeing a lot of the action headed in his direction, while a legendary golfer has also been seeing money placed on him.

Rory McIlroy has been a fast starter at Major tournaments and is typically in the hunt come Sunday, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that one of the most bet props has him leading after Round 1. There’s some excellent value with that price at +2200, and if McIlroy is feeling it early, you’ll likely see him shooting low in his opening round at St. Andrews. In five of the past six tournaments that McIlroy has entered, he’s shot in the 60s during his opening round.

That’s not the only McIlroy prop that has been getting attention. Not only is the Northern Ireland product targeted to be the opening round leader, but he’s also been targetted to finish in the top ten, which is currently priced with plus-money value at +100.

Before his 2019 and 2021 outings at the Open Championship, McIlroy had finished in the top five on four straight occasions, including coming out victorious at Royal Liverpool in 2014. The last time the event was held at St. Andrews was in 2010 when McIlroy finished in a tie for third at eight-under-par. With that, there’s no doubt that McIlroy deserves the attention he’s receiving from the public.

The last McIlroy prop gaining traction involves him and Xander Schauffele finishing first and second in any order at this year’s Open Championship. Schauffele has only played this Major four times in his career, with his best finish coming in 2018 at Carnoustie, where he finished in a tie for second at six-under-par. There’s merit to considering these two to finish in the top two, but the odds are a long shot at +8000.

Tiger Woods’s return to golf has been a struggle at both The Masters and PGA Championship. Neither appearance went well for Woods, who finished 47th at The Masters, and exited the PGA Championship after three rounds of play. Woods will always be someone fans target, so it isn’t a massive surprise that he’s had interest placed towards him this week. Bettors have been targeting Woods to finish in the top 20 at +275, which isn’t hard to believe with his career success at this event. Injuries have taken a toll on Woods’s game, but if anyone can find a way to contend in this tournament after all he’s been through, it’s him.

A Major Championship hole-in-one always intrigues, and The Open is no different. With the expected conditions, a golfer recording a hole-in-one is listed at -165. With the public on board, it is one of the top props this week.