Guardians-Mariners: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians are set to collide for Game 2 of a four-game series, which will be the second Apple TV game on Friday. Entering action on Thursday, both of these clubs occupy playoff positions in the American League, and there’s a lot to like about the prospects of this matchup.

Pitching has the potential to be the headline in this tilt, which is expected to feature Shane Bieber of the Guardians taking on Logan Gilbert of the Mariners.

Bieber has improved throughout the season and is 8-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 144 strikeouts, while Gilbert is 10-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 131 punchouts.

When and Where is Guardians-Mariners?

Guardians: 66-56 | Mariners: 67-57

Date: August 26, 2022, | First Pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington | Stadium: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch Guardians-Mariners?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Guardians-Mariners

Moneyline: Guardians | Mariners

Run Line: Guardians | Mariners

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Guardians Hurt the Mariners Wild Card Hopes?

The Cleveland Guardians have continued to be the most consistent team in the AL Central and currently have a four-game lead atop the division standings entering this series. This series is a good measuring stick for Cleveland, who has beaten some lowly competition inside the division of late. Gilbert offers a difficult task on the mound, but Bieber should be able at least make it an even playing field in this pitching matchup.

Guardians Projected Lineup:

LF Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B Jose Ramirez

RF Oscar Gonzalez

DH Josh Naylor

1B Owen Miller

2B Tyler Freeman

C Luke Maile

CF Myles Straw

Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber

Can the Mariners Continue Solid Home Play?

Even with the AL West seemingly out of reach for the Mariners, there’s plenty to be excited about with this squad as they head towards making their first playoff appearance since 2001. Logan Gilbert has had an excellent breakout campaign on the mound for Seattle, but he’s quietly been worse when pitching at home, where he owns a 4.06 ERA.

Mariners Projected Lineup:

CF Julio Rodriguez

LF Jesse Winker

RF Mitch Haniger

3B Eugenio Suarez

1B Ty France

DH Carlos Santana

SS J.P. Crawford

C Cal Raleigh

2B Dylan Moore

Starting Pitcher: Logan Gilbert