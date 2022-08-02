MLB Odds: Betting Public Favors Yankees Amid Trade For Frankie Montas
The Yankees have a stranglehold on the board
Could New York Yankees fans soon be shouting “28 Rings” at the rest of the baseball world? In not so simple terms, the betting public seems to think so.
According to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing, the Yankees lead the world in ticket percentage (15.6%) and handle (22.2%) on all World Series bets placed at the sportsbook. The next closest teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers (11.7%, 12.8%), New York Mets (10.8%, 13.1%), Toronto Blue Jays (7.5%, 7.2%) and Houston Astros (6.3%, 8.6%).
The Yankees’ stranglehold on public opinion will likely only be strengthened, as the Bronx Bombers added former Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas on Monday after trading for former Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier in the deadline process.
Here are the 2022 World Series odds, courtesy BetMGM:
New York Yankees: +325
Los Angeles Dodgers: +350
Houston Astros: +450
New York Mets: +650
Atlanta Braves: +900
Toronto Blue Jays: +1400
San Diego Padres: +1800
Milwaukee Brewers: +2500
Seattle Mariners: +3000
While the leader in the clubhouse in terms of odds doesn’t always translate to taking on the highest number of public bets, there’s no doubt the Yankees are the favorites to take home the World Series in 2022 — in a myriad of ways.