MLB Odds: Betting Public Favors Yankees Amid Trade For Frankie Montas

Could New York Yankees fans soon be shouting “28 Rings” at the rest of the baseball world? In not so simple terms, the betting public seems to think so.

According to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing, the Yankees lead the world in ticket percentage (15.6%) and handle (22.2%) on all World Series bets placed at the sportsbook. The next closest teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers (11.7%, 12.8%), New York Mets (10.8%, 13.1%), Toronto Blue Jays (7.5%, 7.2%) and Houston Astros (6.3%, 8.6%).

The Yankees’ stranglehold on public opinion will likely only be strengthened, as the Bronx Bombers added former Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas on Monday after trading for former Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier in the deadline process.

Here are the 2022 World Series odds, courtesy BetMGM:

New York Yankees: +325

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350

Houston Astros: +450

New York Mets: +650

Atlanta Braves: +900

Toronto Blue Jays: +1400

San Diego Padres: +1800

Milwaukee Brewers: +2500

Seattle Mariners: +3000

While the leader in the clubhouse in terms of odds doesn’t always translate to taking on the highest number of public bets, there’s no doubt the Yankees are the favorites to take home the World Series in 2022 — in a myriad of ways.