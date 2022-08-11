Phillies-Mets: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Two NL East foes, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, will collide on Friday night to play an important game on Apple TV.

Even with a great start to the second half of the MLB season, the Phillies still aren’t in the race in the NL East but have solidified their playoff standing in the wild card picture.

The opening pitching matchup should be a good one, with Ranger Suarez of the Phillies taking on Max Scherzer of the Mets.

Suarez owns an 8-5 record with a 3.68 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while Scherzer is 8-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 120 strikeouts.

When and Where is Phillies-Mets?

Phillies: 62-49 | Mets: 73-39

Date: August 12, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Flushing, New York | Stadium: Citi Field

How to Watch Phillies-Mets?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Phillies-Mets

Moneyline: Phillies +172 | Mets -205

Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-130) | Mets -1.5 (+108)

Total: Over 7 (-114) Under 7 (-106)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Phillies Cut Into New York’s Divisional Lead?

It’s hard to say the Philadelphia Phillies aren’t one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winners of seven straight games before dropping the series finale to Miami on Thursday. They’ll face the biggest test they’ve had during that stretch on Friday night when they take on Mad Max and the New York Mets.

Phillies Projected Lineup:

LF Kyle Schwarber

1B Rhys Hoskins

3B Alec Bohm

DH Darick Hall

RH Nick Castellanos

SS Bryson Stott

2B Jean Segura

C Garrett Stubbs

CF Matt Vierling

Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suarez

Will the Mets Stay Hot Against NL East?

The New York Mets got out of the gate as one of the hottest teams in baseball, but they’ve brought consistency to the table for the entirety of the year up to this point. Max Scherzer and the Mets are also playing great baseball right now, winning six straight games with an 8-2 record over their past ten. In addition, the Mets still sit comfortably atop the division with a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves.

Mets Projected Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

DH Dan Vogelbach

2B Jeff McNeil

RF Tyler Naquin

LF Mark Canha

3B Luis Guillorme

C James McCann

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer