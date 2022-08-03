Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Not in Lineup Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to EDGE Daily Lineups, New York Yankees (70-35) superstar Aaron Judge is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Seattle Mariners. Fortunately, there is no word of any injury, so this is likely just a day off for the AL MVP frontrunner (-420 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).

Judge has been nothing short of spectacular for the Yankees this season. The 30-year-old leads MLB in home runs (43) and RBI (93) to go along with a .298 batting average and a 1.062 OPS. His performance is a primary reason New York sits 11.0 games up on the Toronto Blue Jays for first in the AL East while holding a .667 winning percentage, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers (.680).

Matt Carpenter will handle right field and bat third in Judge’s absence. The 36-year-old is enjoying a renaissance season in pinstripes, slashing .321/.433/.795 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 42 games. Yankees’ hitters will be matched up against starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who will make his Mariners debut.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees at -174 on the moneyline.