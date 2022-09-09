Cardinals WR Rondale Moore '50-50' Chance to Play vs. Chiefs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday that wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) is “50-50” to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports.

#AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Rondale Moore suffered his injury running and called it a 50-50 chance he’ll play vs. the Chiefs. The head coach is remaining positive and should know more in a few hours. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) September 9, 2022

Moore popped up on the team’s injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury and is now virtually a coin flip to play Sunday. It’s a big hit to a Cardinals receiving corps that lacks depth. If Moore has to sit, Andy Isabella will be quarterback Kyler Murray’s third option as they will try to keep up with one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

In 2021, Moore made 54 catches on 64 targets for 435 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. This situation should be monitored leading up to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 53.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.