Celtics HC Ime Udoka Facing Suspension

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in hot water with the organization. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka is facing disciplinary action for engaging in a “consensual, intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the franchise’s staff.”

The relationship violates the Celtics’ code of conduct, and while Udoka’s job does not appear to be in danger, he could be looking at a significant suspension.

Wojnarowski writes, “While no final decision has been made, internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.”

Hired as Boston’s head coach last summer, Udoka enjoyed an extremely successful first year, leading the C’s to a berth in the NBA Finals, where it fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

With former top assistant Will Hardy roaming the sideline in Utah, current Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla is likely the favorite to take over for Udoka on an interim basis.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship at +550.