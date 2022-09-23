Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Shoots Down Potential QB Controversy by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones raised more than a few eyebrows when he insinuated on Thursday that backup quarterback Cooper Rush could steal injured starter Dak Prescott’s job if the former keeps winning.

“Of course we want Dak to be here next week,” said Jones. “But Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to a victory here and get another win. Looking back, when Dak was playing instead of Tony [Romo], it was game by game…So do I think that it’s possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level and win the games the way Prescott did when he took over for Romo? Yes, I do. I certainly think that’s possible.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy was quick to shoot down any potential quarterback controversy:

“Clearly, everybody in our locker room and everybody in the building, Jerry included, Dak is our quarterback,” said McCarthy. “We want Cooper to be successful as possible. So, I think it stops right there.”

Prescott is said to be making good progress after undergoing surgery on his right thumb and could return as early as Week 5. In the meantime, it’ll continue to be the Cooper Rush show.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as +1 road underdogs on the spread and -102 on the moneyline for Week 3 against the New York Giants.