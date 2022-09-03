New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi Leaves Game Early by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Friday, the Yankees’ official website reports that Andrew Benintendi was forced to leave the game early for the New York Yankees.

X-rays on the right wrist of OF Andrew Benintendi were negative and he will undergo an MRI tomorrow. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 3, 2022

Benintendi hurt his wrist on a swing and immediately left the game. Benintendi started shaking his wrist after the swing and miss and indicated immediately that he had to leave the game. The Yankees sent him for X-rays during the game, which returned negative. Benintendi will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury Saturday. Oswaldo Cabrera came into the game to replace Benintendi.

The Yankees may have had their worst loss of the season Friday as they were shut out 9-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays. The loss cut the YYankees’lead in the American League to just five games over the Rays. These two teams will play each other five more times over the next nine days as they will play a three-game series at Yankee Stadium next weekend.