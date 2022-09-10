Starling Marte Missed the Game Friday for the New York Mets
Starling Marte was out of the starting lineup Friday for the New York Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Starling Marte says his finger is still sore. He is going to see what he can and can’t do during pregame drills. He is hopeful he can play within a few days.— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) September 9, 2022
Marte has a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger that he suffered when hit by a pitch versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Mets have decided not to place him on the injured list as they are hoping Marte, like Francisco Lindor earlier this year, will be able to play through the injury.
For the first time in over 150 days, the Mets no longer lead the National League East. They trail the Atlanta Braves by a half-game in the standings. The winner of the division avoids playing in the best of three wild-card round.
The Mets will hope to get back into the win column and back into first place Saturday when they take on the Miami Marlins. The Mets will have Carlos Carrasco on the hill while the Marlins will go with Pablo Lopez.