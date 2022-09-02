Top Fantasy Premier League Options for EPL Gameweek 6 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The frenzy continues as we rush into Gameweek 6 following a midweek slate that concluded on Thursday. Managers will have less than two days to get their teams in for this week’s Fantasy Premier League action. As the deadline to submit a team looms, we help you prepare with a must-have, a chalk pick, and a differential for Gameweek 6.

Must-Have: Erling Haaland (£11.9M)

If you haven’t brought Erling Haaland into your FPL side yet this season, likely, you are not even with the top one million players worldwide. The Manchester City target man has become the first player to score back-to-back hat tricks since Harry Kane in the 2016-17 season. He is blowing everyone out of the water in fantasy points this season with 58 in five Gameweeks. The next closest is Leeds midfielder Rodrigo with 34 fantasy points.

At the center of the top side in the league, Haaland is guaranteed a handful of huge chances to score every time he is on the pitch. There is no one remotely close to a replacement for him at the forward position in FPL this season. If he is on your side, keep him there. If not, do whatever must be done to get him in time for this weekend’s match with Aston Villa.

Chalk Pick: Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4M)

Martinelli has arguably been one of the top value picks in FPL this season. Starting at just £6.0M in Gameweek 1, he has had some sort of attacking return in four of the five Gameweeks. Although he is listed as a midfielder in FPL, the Brazilian has been playing almost next to striker Gabriel Jesus. He often finds himself in goalscoring positions, which you are looking for out of a midfielder option. Like Haaland, he’s becoming a must-have at a still attractive £6.4M price and a 44.4 Team Selected By (TSB) percentage.

Differential: Neco Williams (£4.1M)

Nottingham Forest isn’t an attractive club to have in your FPL squad, but Neco Williams is its lone bright spot. The former Liverpool youth player has dominated the right side for Forest in the opening Gameweeks and ought to keep it up against Bournemouth, who has looked lackluster in recent weeks. There’s an excellent chance for a clean sheet and some potential attacking returns here. Williams has 0.40 expected goals and 0.90 expected assists on the season and should be nailed to play the full 90 minutes. He may not be a differential in squads with 27.6 percent ownership, but he will be benched by most. He may be worth a look to start in your squad if you are feeling risky.