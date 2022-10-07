Bears RB David Montgomery Questionable for Sunday vs. Vikings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Bears RB David Montgomery practiced again on a limited basis today and is questionable to play agains the Vikings Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 7, 2022

Montgomery put up two consecutive days with a limited practice designation, which is promising for his availability on Sunday. However, backup running back Khalil Herbert has been more than serviceable during Montgomery’s absence, which means the Bears should be comfortable without him for another week. Montgomery might see a hard cap on how many touches he receives in the matchup if he does play. This will be a situation to monitor leading up to kick-off on Sunday.

Montgomery has attempted 35 rushes for 159 yards in three games this season. He has also made five catches on six targets for 38 yards.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

The Chicago Bears are 7.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.