Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 ALDS Preview

Of the 12 teams who advanced to the playoffs, no club was a bigger surprise than the Central Division-winning Cleveland Guardians. Their +4000 AL Pennant and +5000 World Series opening odds were the lowest among not just the remaining teams but the entire playoff dozen.

And here they are. Who would have thunk it?

That’s in contrast to the New York Yankees, who are in the postseason for the sixth-straight year with their second division title of the past decade. The Pinstripes take the field tonight in the Bronx as a -220 favorite to win the series at FanDuel, with the Guardians +182.

Location: Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY Time: 7:37 p.m. ET | TV: TBS

After a rocky July, Quantrill pitched to a 2.13 ERA in August, a 3.06 ERA in September, and gave up just one run in five innings in a tune-up start last Tuesday.

The right-hander has sat Giancarlo Stanton down in all five matchups; however, Andrew Benintendi and Josh Donaldson have handled the Ontario native very well in their careers. In 17 ABs, Donaldson has a .412 BA with two homers, and Benintendi has taken him deep once in 15 ABs (.400 BA).

Taking the ball for the Yankees is their ace, Gerrit Cole (13-8), who has some good (3.50 ERA), excellent (1.02 WHIP), and elite (257 strikeouts) numbers in 2022. He is coming off a quality start (6 innings, 2 ER) in Texas but stumbled into October off his worst month (4.80 ERA in September).

Moneyline: Guardians (+180) | Yankees (-215)

Guardians (+180) | Yankees (-215) Run Line: Guardians +1.5 (-125) | Yankees -1.5 (+104)

Guardians +1.5 (-125) | Yankees -1.5 (+104) Total: OVER 7 (-104) | UNDER 7 (-118)

Yankees Moneyline, Cole 8+ Strikeouts (+324)

Yankees -1.5 Run Line, Judge to Hit HR (+458)

Guardians +1.5 Run Line, Ramirez RBI, Naylor 2+ Total Bases (+820)

In two starts against the Guardians this season, Cole has looked every bit the part of an ace with a 1.42 ERA, .163 BA against, and 15 Ks in 12.2 innings on his way to earning two wins.

Two key bats he will look to quiet are corner infielders Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez, who have both homered twice against Cole. Ramirez in 22 at-bats (.273), with four of his six hits going for extra bases, and Naylor in just 12 ABs (.333). With 29 HRs and 126 RBI, Ramirez is Cleveland’s big bopper.

