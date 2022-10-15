Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Won't Suit Up Sunday vs. Bucs by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

Pat Freiermuth won’t play Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers’ official site reports.

Freiermuth suffered a concussion during last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s been limited in practice this week and is still in the NFL concussion protocol. Zach Gentry will likely start in place of Freiermuth as the Steelers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The loss of Freiermuth may be the least of the worries for the Steelers this week as they will be without their top three cornerbacks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Throw in that T.J. Watt is on injured reserve, and this is not what you want when you’re going up against Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans.