Texans Part Ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Hired by the Texans in 2019, Easterby was appointed interim general manager following the firing of former head coach/GM Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season. Owner and CEO Cal McNair hired Nick Caserio to fill the role of GM in 2021, but Easterby was still regarded as a significant voice within the organization.

Before he arrived in Houston, the 39-year-old served as character coach and chaplain for the New England Patriots while learning the ins and outs of NFL team operations from head coach Bill Belichick.

With Easterby dismissed, one has to wonder if more changes could be coming in the not-so-distant future.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Texans as +7 road underdogs on the spread and -300 on the moneyline for Week 7’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.