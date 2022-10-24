World Series Odds: Astros Favored But Phillies Have Tempting MVP Picks Bryce Harper at 7-1 to win MVP should get plenty of action by Mike Cole 1 hours ago

The World Series is set, and the betting market has already made it clear there’s an obvious favorite.

The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the Fall Classic starting Friday night. The Astros, who are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six years, are looking to claim their second world title in that stretch. The Phillies, meanwhile, are back in the World Series for the first time since losing to the Yankees in 2009.

The juggernaut Astros, who won 106 regular-season games and have yet to lose a playoff contest, are the unsurprising favorites. As of Monday morning, Houston was roughly a -180 consensus favorite at various American sportsbooks.

Caesars: -179

PointsBet: -180

FanDuel Sportsbook: -180

BetMGM: -185

DraftKings Sportsbook: -185

DraftKings currently offers a series correct score market. The early favorite there is the Astros in six at +340, with a seven-game win at +390 and a gentleman’s sweep in five games offered at 5-1. If you think this buzzsaw continues — Houston hasn’t lost a game since Oct. 3 — the Astros are +850 to sweep the series.

This might be one of the more intriguing MVP markets in recent years. Given the amount of star power on both teams, it’s hard to pin down a potential MVP pick. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, the Astros’ best player, is the favorite at 6-1, while Philly’s Bryce Harper is 7-1.

There are some very intriguing non-pitcher plays available at DK right now.

Kyle Tucker: +1000

Alex Bregman: +1200

Kyle Schwarber: +1300

Jose Altuve: +1400

J.T. Realmuto: +1800

Justin Verlander is the presumed Game 1 starter for Houston with 9-1 odds to open the week. The Phillies’ two best starters — Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler — should get plenty of attention, too, at 13-1 and 17-1, respectively.

The Astros are consensus -170 favorites for Game 1 with the total currently set at over/under 6.5 runs.