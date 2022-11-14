J.J. Watt Offers To Pay Fan Back For Lost Cardinals Parlay Bet One lucky fan will soon get $1,000 from the Cardinals star by Jason Ounpraseuth 49 minutes ago

One bettor was close to cashing out $1,000 in the Cardinals-Rams game, but an early whistle cut short their parlay. However, all is not lost thanks to a kind gesture from an Arizona star.

The Cardinals beat Los Angeles, 27-17, in Week 10 behind the arm of Colt McCoy. The game was not a marquee matchup due to the quarterbacks involved and the records of the teams, but that didn’t stop people from betting on the game.

One person put in a three-leg same game parlay wager. They bet Cardinals moneyline, James Conner anytime touchdown and Arizona defense anytime touchdown on FanDuel Sportsbook. The parlay odds for this bet was +3630. The individual bet $27.77, which means, if successful, the wager would have paid out $1,035.82.

But parlay bets can be tough, since each leg of the wager must hit for you to get paid. Unfortunately, it did not for this person, and, like many do, voiced their frustrations on Twitter.

In a reply to a Watt tweet, they pointed to a play in the second quarter where Rams quarterback John Wolford was sacked by Myjai Sanders. The Cardinals linebacker stripped the ball in the process, and Watt picked it up in what would have been a walk-in touchdown. But the referees blew the play dead.

After the game, referee Clete Blakeman told Watt he was sorry for blowing the play dead too early and not letting it play out — while turnovers are automatically reviewed, a possible score is not given.

“He just said he screwed up,” Watt said, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “He apologized and said there’s nothing he can do but say sorry.”

The play did not cost Arizona the game, but it did blow this person’s parlay. They posted a picture of the parlay and asked if Watt could help pay out the $1,000 they lost — the tweet was likely made in gest considering the emojis used in the end of the tweet. But it caught the All-Pro defensive lineman’s attention.

“Yeah you got screwed. (We both did.) I got you,” Watt tweeted. “DM me your address.”

Yeah you got screwed. (we both did 😂)



I got you.



DM me your address. https://t.co/rbtNUWcSL7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 14, 2022

The gesture is just another example of Watt’s countless positive efforts in the NFL community. One can only hope the fan doesn’t double down and place another parlay bet in Week 11 when the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers.