Mecole Hardman is Out Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs
Mecole Hardman has been ruled out this Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The final injury report of the week is now out and the Chiefs have listed Mecole Hardman as out for Sunday's game against Jaguars.— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 11, 2022
Jerick McKinnon is questionable with shoulder and knee injuries.
Hardman will miss the game due to abdominal soreness. While that doesn’t sound all that severe, this may be a case of the Chiefs just playing it safe and not wanting to risk a longer-term injury. The timing of this injury leaves something to be desired, as Hardman was coming off his best game this season. Hardman had six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown versus the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday night.
This week the Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Could this be a trap game? The Chiefs are -9.5-point favorites (-110) in this contest and are -460 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.