MLB Investigating Possible Collusion Between Yankees and Mets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

What would the MLB be without a bit of offseason controversy?

Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the league would investigate collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets relating to Aaron Judge’s free agency.

Rob Manfred said #MLB has started investigating claims of collusion between #Yankees and #Mets on Judge, but he's "absolutely confident the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the (CBA) agreement." — David Lennon (@DPLennon) November 17, 2022

It was reported earlier that the Yankees’ and Mets’ brass had exchanged messages about Judge. The concern is that the teams were discussing maximum contract terms in a way that suppresses Judge’s potential value as a free agent. Although Manfred is confident the teams behaved appropriately, recent history and an absence of integrity surrounding the game over recent years would suggest otherwise.

Judge is coming off a banner year in which he led the majors in runs, runs batted in, and on-base plus slugging percentage, surpassing Roger Maris’s club record in home runs.

The Yankees and Mets are near the top of the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bronx Bombers are priced at +850, with the Mets close behind at +950. We could see those odds improve if Judge signs with either franchise.