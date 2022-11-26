Rondale Moore won't Play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Rondale Moore won’t play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinal’s official website reports.

Final #AZCardinals injury report. Chargers won’t have WR Mike Williams; Kyler has no game designation so he’s fully a go. pic.twitter.com/sHJCkjdVwi — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 25, 2022

Just when you thought things were going well for the Cardinals, they will get Marquise Brown this week from a foot injury, Kyler Murray is back after missing one game with a hamstring injury, but they won’t have Moore. This has been a trying season for the Cardinals, and while all is not lost yet, it’s quickly slipping away.

The Cardinals are 4-7 and in third place in the NFC West. They are also 12th overall in the conference. They will likely have to win at least five of their last seven games to make the playoffs, if not six or maybe even all of them. The Cardinals’ history under head coach Kliff Kingsbury is that they start strong before wilting, but they have never played well for any consistent stretch of time this year. If not for the fact that Kingsbury signed a contract extension during the offseason, his name could be mentioned quite a bit more as possibly looking for a new job.