Texans' Brandin Cooks Questionable vs. Giants Sunday by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

Brandin Cooks is questionable to play Sunday for the Houston Texans, the Texans’ official website reports.

Cooks missed the game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 due to a wrist injury. Cooks have been vocal in his disappointment that he is still a member of the Texans. He was hoping to be traded to a contender. Reports were that the Texans did try and trade Cooks, but a combination of the compensation they wanted in return plus the guaranteed money that Cooks is due next season nixed any possible deals.