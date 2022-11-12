Texans' Brandin Cooks Questionable vs. Giants Sunday
Brandin Cooks is questionable to play Sunday for the Houston Texans, the Texans’ official website reports.
Final #HOUvsNYG injury report. pic.twitter.com/EzTVWXMUhM— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 11, 2022
Cooks missed the game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 due to a wrist injury. Cooks have been vocal in his disappointment that he is still a member of the Texans. He was hoping to be traded to a contender. Reports were that the Texans did try and trade Cooks, but a combination of the compensation they wanted in return plus the guaranteed money that Cooks is due next season nixed any possible deals.
The Texans will take on the New York Giants on Sunday. This is a Giants team that is coming off of a bye week. The Texans are +5.5-point underdogs (-115) in this contest and are +188 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.