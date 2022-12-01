Cristiano Ronaldo '50-50' for Friday vs. South Korea by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to TSN.ca, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain for Friday’s Group H match against South Korea at the World Cup. Ronaldo was absent from training on Wednesday, and with Portugal having already secured its spot in the knockout stage, he could rest even if fit to play.

“I think it is 50-50 if he plays or not, we’ll see,” said manager Fernando Santos on Thursday. “It will depend on if and how he practices today, if we see he is in good condition … there is a plan for if he is not available.”

Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups during last week’s 3-2 victory over Ghana. The 37-year-old appeared to tally another marker Monday versus Uruguay before the goal was awarded to teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo currently holds the all-time record for most international goals with 118 in 193 appearances.

