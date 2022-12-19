Jets QB Zach Wilson Likely to Start Thursday vs. Jaguars by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will likely start on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From NFL Now: The #Jets will likely start QB Zach Wilson again on Thursday, with QB Mike White (rib fractures) still not cleared for contact. pic.twitter.com/kacI6UWmN3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

The short week never really felt like enough time for Mike White to recover from his rib injury fully, which means Wilson will get another shot at redemption on Thursday Night Football against the surging Jaguars. After a heartbreaking defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that cost them their Wild Card spot, this feels as close to a must-win as it gets for the Jets. They are seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season and their first season with a winning record since 2015.

In 2022, Wilson has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,596 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Odds

The New York Jets are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday with the total set at 38.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.