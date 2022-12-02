Jets RB Michael Carter (Ankle) Doubtful for Week 13 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports that New York Jets running back Michael Carter is doubtful for Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury.

Robert Saleh says RB Michael Carter is doubtful for Sunday's game. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 2, 2022

Carter suffered the injury in New York’s 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears and has yet to practice this week. The 23-year-old has appeared in 11 games for the Jets this season, recording 579 total yards (370 rushing, 209 receiving) and three touchdowns.

With Carter likely sidelined, undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight should handle most of the work in the Jets’ backfield. Active for the first time in Week 12 over teammate James Robinson (healthy scratch), Knight turned 17 touches into 103 total yards, earning the praise of head coach Robert Saleh:

âHe was juicy as a runner, getting north and southâ¦He gets north and south quick, so he’s a one-cut runner, which is kind of the staple of our scheme, and he played fast, and he played physical.â

Knight should be rostered in all fantasy formats and looks like a solid RB2/Flex play come Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +132 on the moneyline.