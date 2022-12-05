Mets Sign SP Justin Verlander to 2-Year, $86 Million Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is bound for the Big Apple. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets have signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million contract, with a third-year vesting option.

Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2022

The deal comes in the wake of New York losing long-time ace Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers last week.

After missing all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander re-emerged as one of baseball’s best hurlers. In 28 starts for the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, the 39-year-old compiled an 18-4 record, a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and a 185:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio en route to capturing his third career AL Cy Young Award.

Verlander spent the past five seasons in Houston, but the two sides were reportedly far apart in contract talks.

The move reunites the nine-time All-Star with former teammate Max Scherzer, the pair spending five seasons together in Detroit (2010-14).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +850.