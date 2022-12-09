Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker a Game-Time Decision vs. Panthers by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers, per team reporter John Boyle.

Pete Carroll said Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas will both be game day decisions. Said Travis Homer had a good week of practice and is good to go. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 9, 2022

The Seahawks’ backfield feels like a roulette wheel at this point. DeeJay Dallas is also a game-time decision, and with Walker potentially out of the mix, it’s anyone’s guess who will see most of the workload. At 7-5, the Seahawks are starting to face must-win spots if they want to keep pace in the NFC Wild Card race.

In 2022, Walker has 138 rushes for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. If you are desperate for a running back in fantasy with six teams on bye, it might be worth grabbing Dallas and Travis Homer until we find out who will be getting the touches.

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.