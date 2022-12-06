Tennessee Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans (7-5) have fired general manager Jon Robinson after six seasons at the helm.

Robinson will be replaced by Tennessee’s current vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement, saying:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel, and new ideas…I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met. I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory, and I wish him and his family the best.”

The decision is somewhat surprising, with Tennessee currently atop the AFC South and fresh off back-to-back division titles. That said, Robinson has constructed a team that has become far too reliant on superstar running back Derrick Henry. Robinson has also made several questionable moves, most recently trading star wideout A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason, who proceeded to dominate the Titans’ secondary to the tune of eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s 35-10 loss.

Hired by Tennessee in 2016, Robinson’s 69 wins are the second-most by a GM in franchise history, behind Floyd Reece’s 111.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Titans as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -198 on the moneyline for Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.