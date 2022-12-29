Titans QB Joshua Dobbs Expected to Start on Thursday Night by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans are benching former third-round draft pick quarterback Malik Willis in favor of Joshua Dobbs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The Titans recently signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Dobbs was a 2017 draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and played college football at the University of Tennessee. Dobbs played in six games over three seasons with the Steelers. He last played in 2020 and has completed ten career passes.

The Titans are in free fall, losing five straight and falling out of first place in the AFC South. With usual starter Ryan Tannehill out for the season, the Titans are trying to regain momentum before next week’s clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.

Over at the FanDuel SportsBook, the Titans are nearly two-touchdown underdogs (+13.5) when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.