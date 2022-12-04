Tyler Huntley Replaces Injured Lamar Jackson vs. Broncos by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens’ path to victory looks less certain following an injury to starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been under duress throughout Sunday’s contest against the Denver Broncos and was forced to leave with a knee injury.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson under center.

Ravens’ QB Tyler Huntley has replaced the injured Lamar Jackson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Jackson completed three of four passes for 11 yards, rushing for nine more before leaving. He was initially assessed in the blue tent before being ushered down the tunnel with medical staff. Although the optics of Jackson’s departure are not good, he is questionable to return against the Broncos.

Huntley led the Ravens down the field on his first drive, completing six straight passes and carrying the ball twice. Baltimore’s drive stalled in the red zone, and the AFC North leaders settled for a field goal.

