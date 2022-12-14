Who Oddsmakers See Winning World Cup Final Between Argentina-France Lionel Messi has a chance to win his first-ever World Cup by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 minutes ago

Argentina and France will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final as legacies are on the line Sunday.

La Selección advanced behind a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, and Les Bleus clinched a spot in back-to-back finals after defeating Morocco, 2-0, on Wednesday. This will be Argentina’s first World Cup final appearance since losing to Germany in 2014, and France won the 2018 World Cup and are the first team to make back-to-back finals since Brazil in 1998 and 2002.

It will be a battle between two of the top players in the world in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, with the former hoping to win his World Cup and the latter seeking his second. The pair are tied for in the Golden Boot race at five goals, and French forward Olivier Giroud is behind them with four goals. Messi and Mbappé also were among the favorites for the Golden Ball, so there will be plenty of sweats for bettors this Sunday.

As for the match itself, France are -120 favorites to win the World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 BetMGM. Argentina have +100 odds to win the World Cup on DraftKings and -110 odds on BetMGM. This means a $100 bet on France would pay out $183.33 at DraftKings and $180 at BetMGM, and a $100 bet on Argentina would pay out $200 at DraftKings and $190.91 at BetMGM.

For the three-leg wager — this means you’re betting on the result in regulation — Argentina has +185 odds, France has +175 odds and a draw has +210 odds on DraftKings. The pay out for each result on a $100 bet pays out $285, $275 and $310, respectively.

On a simple bet on the result of the game — meaning if the match goes into extra time or penalties, you still get paid — Argentina has -110 odds and France has -115 odds.

The match should be an interesting clash of styles and neutrals only can hope for an exciting contest.