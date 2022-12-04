WR Jerry Jeudy is Active as Broncos Take on Ravens by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy returned to the gridiron in Week 13 following a two-game absence relating to an ankle ailment. The Denver Broncos wide receiver suffered the injury on the opening play of Week 10’s loss to the Tennessee Titans but is active against the Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Ravens barring any pre-game setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Jeudy has been one of the Broncos’ top wideouts this season. The former first-round draft pick ranks second in receptions and receiving yards while leading the team in touchdowns, despite playing in only nine games.

His return is complemented by Courtland Sutton, who is also playing against the Ravens. Sutton was questionable leading up to Sunday’s AFC battle with an unspecified illness.

The duo’s presence is inconsequential to the betting line, as the Broncos were substantive +9 underdogs at kick-off. Still, Denver is looking for its first win since October 30 and just their fourth victory of the season.

