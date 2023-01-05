5 NFL Teams to Play International Home Games Next Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National Football League announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play one international home game next season.

“We have a long history, and we continue to grow, but these international games are pivotal,” said NFL executive Peter O’Reilly. “Those who have been there and experienced it, you just see the passion of the fans in these markets. This is the chance for them to experience the best of the NFL live, and it’s an opportunity for year-round engagement with the fans there. There’s nothing bigger and better than an NFL game and those teams to be there in those markets and putting it on in a stadium.”

Kansas City and New England will host games in Germany, while Buffalo, Tennessee, and Jacksonville are the designated home teams in London.

Further details will be confirmed when the entire 2023 regular season schedule is announced.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.