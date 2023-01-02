Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs Declare for 2023 NFL Draft by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

A trio of Alabama football stars are taking their talents to the NFL.

According to NFL.com, quarterback Bryce Young, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will forego their senior seasons and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young and Anderson are expected to be drafted in the top five, with the former widely projected to go first overall, likely to the Houston Texans (55.7% chance to select No. 1 per ESPN’s Power Ranking Index). Meanwhile, Gibbs profiles as a late first, early second-round pick, a common landing spot for top running back prospects in today’s NFL.

Ascending to the starting role his sophomore year, Young set single-season school records in passing yards (4,872) and passing touchdowns (47) en route to capturing the 2021 Heisman Trophy, the first Bama QB to win the award. He continued his strong play in 2022, throwing for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 12 games as Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff, finishing fifth. Young finishes his college career with a 22-4 record and an 80:12 TD:INT ratio.

Anderson, a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as the nation’s top defensive player, compiled 34.5 sacks over three seasons, including 17.5 in 2020. This year saw the 21-year-old rank first in the SEC in sacks (ten) and tackles for loss (19.5) while leading the nation in QB pressures (50).

As for Gibbs, the former Georgia Tech transfer’s lone season at Alabama was successful, leading the Crimson Tide in rushing (926 yards), receiving (44 catches), and earning Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27 at Kansas City’s Union Station.

