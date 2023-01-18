Ben Johnson to Remain as Lions OC by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will return to the team for the 2023 campaign.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed interested teams he?s staying in Detroit, per sources.



Johnson was slated to travel Wednesday to interview with the #Panthers. But he feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Should be a hot HC name again next year. pic.twitter.com/vUNLyKFtLf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Johnson emerged as one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching cycle, having completed interviews with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The 36-year-old was also scheduled to interview for the top job with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Per Pelissero, Johnson believes “Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through.”

Promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2022 season, Johnson guided an explosive Lions offense that finished the year ranked fifth in points per game (26.6). Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed perhaps the finest season of his career under Johnson, throwing for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.1% of his passes.

“I think a ton of Ben,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “I’ve said it before: I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean, he’s got it.”

Expect Johnson to draw plenty of head coaching interest once again next year.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.