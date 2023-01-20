Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa, OUT Sunday vs. Bills by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills – this according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor rules out LT Jonah Williams (knee) and G Alex Cappa (ankle) for their game against the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2023

Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in Cincinnati’s 24-17 wild-card victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Cappa went down with an ankle injury in Week 18 and ultimately missed last week’s victory.

The Bengals are also without starting right tackle La’el Collins due to a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s a problematic scenario for Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked four times last week while facing consistent pressure from Baltimore’s defensive front. The Bengals should thus be expected to rely heavily on the quick pass game, getting the ball in the hands of playmakers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon as they look to advance to a second straight AFC Championship Game.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bengals as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +198 on the moneyline.