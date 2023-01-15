Bills Bettors Survive Scare Despite Historic Spread Going Uncovered The 14-point spread didn't have a chance in the one-possession game by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The overwhelming majority of the public was on the Buffalo Bills to not only win their AFC wild-card matchup, but to cover a historic 14-point spread against the Miami Dolphins.

Only one of those two groups emerged victorious Sunday with a 34-31 verdict at Highmark Stadium. The Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round to face either the Cincinnati Bengals or Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ninety-six percent of the moneyline handle at PointsBet Sportsbook, which represented 92% of moneyline bets, was on Buffalo. It was a similar story elsewhere with 89% of moneyline bets and 87% of moneyline handle at DraftKings also on the Bills.

It wasn’t as profitable an ending for those who took the Bills to cover, despite the fact it initially looked like Buffalo would have no problem doing so after it took a 17-0 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter.

The closing line of 14 points marked the largest line in any NFL wild-card game. That didn’t prevent bettors from throwing down, though, as 93% of the spread handle and 81% of the spread tickets were on the Bills at PointsBet. Similarly, 89% of the spread handle and 81% of spread bets at DraftKings also were on Buffalo.