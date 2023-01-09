Broken Thumb Could Keep Raheem Mostert Out vs. Bills Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins, specifically with their offense. Running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Miami’s must-win thriller against the New York Jets yesterday. According to National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, Ian Rapoport, Mostert’s status is very much in doubt ahead of the Fins wild card game in Buffalo this Sunday.

Sources: #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the #Jets. He gained 71 yards on 11 carries and was explosive. Now, status is in doubt against the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

The former Purdue Boilermaker has become the lead back in Miami’s offense and looked very good in Week 18 before suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ crucial 11-6 win. Mostert had 11 carries for 71 yards to go along with two catches out of the backfield.

The 30-year-old talent led the team in rushing with 891 yards on the season. Jeff Wilson will be asked to step up and take on a workhorse role should Raheem have to sit.

Mostert joins a growing number of walking wounded on Miami’s offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday’s game and his status for wildcard weekend remains murky after a Christmas Day concussion against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Teddy Bridgewater also missed yesterday’s game with an injured finger on his throwing hand but appears to be trending toward being available in Buffalo.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami as the biggest dog on the board for the opening weekend of the playoffs. The Fins are +10.5 on the spread and +440 on the moneyline in Buffalo this weekend.